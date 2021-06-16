Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic

By WCVB Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A message in a bottle that was sent from Rhode Island a few years ago has been found more than 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

The person who found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal said he hopes to track down the person who wrote the message.

“Last Friday I was spearfishing, and I found the bottle,” Christian Santos said. “I got it, went out and I opened it, and there was this paper in it and I brought it home.”

The message in the bottle read: “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and I’m visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The message also included an email address.

“I read it and then I showed it to my mom,” Santos said.

Santos used to live in Boston. Ten years ago, he and his family moved to Portugal.

After finding the bottle, he now has a message for the sender.

“I would like to tell them I found it, where it was and what I was doing, and we’re going to be friends for life,” Santos said.

It is estimated that the note was written around Thanksgiving of 2018.

Santos, along with WCVB, have tried contacting the person who wrote the message, but have had no luck so far.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have beneficiary
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Neighbor remembers couple found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Name released of man recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek
Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
EPD death investigation person of interest
EPD identifies person of interest in death investigation

Latest News

EU members agreed Wednesday to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should...
EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists
Juwan Cotton
Arrest made in connection to Owensboro shooting that left 1 man hospitalized
A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false...
Shake Shack manager sues NYPD officers, police unions over spiked shake allegation
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks