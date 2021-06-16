Memorial girls tennis duo wins individual doubles state title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Life-long best friends Abby Myers and Margo Throop have played tennis together for years, but this year they accomplished something they’ve always dreamed of.

“It was so relieving that the battle was finally over and we finally won it after our shortcoming sophomore year, but honestly for me it was the best feeling in the world because we’ve never done it before,” Throop said. “It was like we finally did what everyone thought we could do.”

The Memorial girls’ tennis doubles duo won the individual state title in Indianapolis last weekend with a three-set victory over Delta’s Tynan Dishman and Maggie Manor.

“It meant a lot to us especially because we had our season taken away last year and also we’re seniors,” Myers said. “This is our last year playing as Tigers, but this year we just worked harder than we have before and we just didn’t give up. Especially when they had five match points, we kept working and trying to get there and we made it.”

Another part of their story -- the girls grew up together, making this accomplishment that much more special.

“She knows everything about me that she can,” Throop said. “It was great to not just accomplish it with a teammate, but with someone that I’ve grown up with.”

Abby plans to continue her tennis career at USI and Margo will attend IU in the fall.

