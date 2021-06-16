Ind. reports 12 new COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 216 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 750,170 confirmed cases and 13,343 deaths.

The map shows, two new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois County, four new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Perry, Posey, and Pike Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,546 cases, 400 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,212 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,855 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,870 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,738 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,446 cases, 93 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,343 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,381 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.