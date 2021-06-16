Heat, humidity and rain chances returning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another warm and sunny day across the Tri-State with high temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon. Great weather for the kick-off of the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival in Henderson!

Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, dipping into the 70s after sunset, then we will bottom out in the lower 60s by Thursday morning. We will have clear and calm conditions throughout the night.

Thursday will be another day filled with sunshine, but our wind direction will also shift, bringing warmer air up from the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90° Thursday afternoon. There is also an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy or sensitive groups Thursday. That means people with asthma or lung disease should try to avoid prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.

That flow or warm, humid air from the south really ramps up on Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Friday will be mostly sunny with scattered clouds possible throughout the day. Most of Friday will be dry, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday evening, mainly north of I-64. Some of those storms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Scattered rain will remain possible Saturday and Sunday as a frontal system passes just north of the Tri-State, but there will be plenty of dry time throughout the weekend as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90° both days.

Our best chance of rain will be Monday as a cold front passes through our region. Showers are likely, and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

That rain will taper off to the southeast early Tuesday morning, and cooler, drier air will move in from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

