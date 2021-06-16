Hadi Shriners hosting summer half-pot surpasses $50K as drawing nears.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are only four days left to buy the golden ticket for the Hadi Shriners Summer Dream Half-Pot drawing.

That half-pot has topped the $50,000 mark.

You have June 18-20 to buy your tickets.

Officials say the Hadi Temple has seven locations set up around southern Indiana where you can buy tickets.

They’ll have several locations in Evansville, including at Morgan and Green River Road, and near Saint Joe and the Lloyd.

You can find a full list of locations here.

They’ll be drawing tickets on June 21.

