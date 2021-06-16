Birthday Club
Habitat for Humanity dedicates first home in St. Theresa Place Subdivision

Brooke Oates receives her keys to her home.
By Tanner Holbrook
Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The keys were handed over to the owners of the first completed home in the St. Theresa Place Subdivision.

Brooke Oates and her daughters now have a brand new home.

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on the St. Theresa Place project last August.

As we’ve reported, eventually there will be 14 homes with 14 families moving in the subdivision!

Oates said this home provides stability for her and her girls.

“A lot of families haven’t always been given a winning hand,” said Oates. “Everybody has different walks of life. So, Habitat has given an opportunity for families like me who work hard everyday, full time. I’m paying my bills on time, I can show that, prove that. You know, its given us the opportunity to really take a step forward in growth. There is so much you can learn just being in the program alone.”

This house makes 537 houses that have been dedicated by Habitat for Humanity in Evansville.

