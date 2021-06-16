Gov. Holcomb honors long time businesses in Vanderburgh & Dubois Co.
INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb has awarded 101 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half Century Business Award.
They are in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
Three area companies are among the century awards
EEMSCO Inc. in Vanderburgh County has been in business for 100 years.
Ferdinand News in Dubois County has been in business for 115 years.
Also in Dubois County, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has been in business for 119 years.
Several other area companies were honored with half century awards.
“I’m honored to recognize these dedicated, Hoosier business leaders who have created a lasting impact not only on their communities but to the state as a whole,” said Gov. Holcomb. “As we continue to attract new jobs and investment to Indiana, these well-established businesses will set the tone for a Hoosier economy dedicated to hard work, constant improvement and strong community roots. I’m confident these businesses will continue providing great service for the next 100 years and keep Indiana on the path to success for centuries to come.”
The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service.
2021 Century Award honorees:
- Alex’s Shoe Hospital (Retail) 102 years; St. Joseph County
- Arab Termite and Pest Control Inc. (Trade) 109 years; Marion County
- Baker Specialty & Supply Company Inc. (Supplies) 108 years; Cass County
- Big C Lumber Co. (Supplies) 100 years; St. Joseph County
- Budd The Furnace Man & Sons Inc. (Trade) 100 years; Lake County
- Busby Drilling Company Inc. (Utility construction) 119 years; Madison County
- Calumet Lumber Inc. (Supplies/Trade) 115 years; Lake County
- Cataract General Store (Retail) 161 years; Owen County
- Church Church Hittle + Antrim (Law) 141 years; Hamilton County
- Cossairt Florist and Greenhouse LLC (Retail) 125 years; Shelby County
- Ferdinand News (Publishing) 115 years; Dubois County
- Decatur County Farmers Mutual Insurance (Insurance) 143 years; Decatur County
- Dunlap Supply (Supplies) 148 years; Ripley County
- Edwards Jeweler of New Castle Inc. (Retail) 100 years; Henry County
- EEMSCO Inc. (Trade) 100 years; Vanderburgh County
- Elkhart Bedding Co. Inc. (Retail) 102 years; Elkhart County
- FCN Bank N.A. (Financial services) 120 years; Franklin County
- George P. Todd Funeral Home Inc. (Funeral services) 100 years; Rush County
- Gibault Children’s Services (Health and human services) 100 years; Vigo County
- Goudy Brothers Boiler Co. Inc. (Trade) 104 years; Howard County
- Guyer The Mover Inc. (Trade) 100 years; Miami County
- Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc. (Retail) 111 years; Lake County
- Indiana Oxygen (Gas & welding supplies) 106 years; Marion County
- Jay County Fair Association (Hospitality and tourism) 149 years; Jay County
- Koney King Restaurant (Food service) 101 years; Lake County
- Paige’s Music (Retail) 150 years; Marion County
- Performance Plus (Trade) 104 years; Lake County
- Shirley Engraving, a division of the Priority Group (Retail) 101 years; Marion County
- Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company (Financial services) 119 years; Dubois County
- Steele’s Barbershop (Trade) 112 years; Lawrence County
- Strand Theatre (Entertainment) 131 years; Noble County
- Urschel Laboratories Inc. (Food processing) 111 years; Porter County
- Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home (Funeral services) 152 years; Elkhart County
2021 Half Century Award honorees:
- American Containers (Manufacturing) 56 years; Marshall County
- Aspire Indiana Health (Health and human services) 155 years; Hamilton County
- Ball Auction & Realty Inc. (Real estate) 52 years; Marshall County
- Baptist Children’s Home (Health and human services) 66 years; Porter County
- Bardach Awards Inc. (Retail) 52 years; Marion County
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP (Law) 95 years; Marion County
- Belstra Milling Co. (Livestock retail) 67 years; Jasper County
- Biesen Excavating Inc. (Trade) 67 years; Lake County
- Boy-Conn Printers (Retail) 58 years; Porter County
- Broadway Auto Parts (Retail) 87 years; Lake County
- Campagna Academy (Health and human services) 74 years; Lake County
- Cardinal Manufacturing Company Inc. (Manufacturing) 64 years; Marion County
- CDI Inc. (Construction) 54 years; Vigo County
- C&C Iron Inc. (Construction) 56 years; Lake County
- C&W Body Shop Inc. (Automotive repair) 52 years; Hancock County
- Dari-Dip (Food service) 53 years; Porter County
- Decatur Mold (Manufacturing) 55 years; Jennings County
- Duncan Supply Co. Inc. (Trade Supplies) 85 years; Marion County
- Elliott Optometry (Health care) 51 years; Putnam County
- Endeavor Communications (Utility provider) 71 years; Putnam County
- Engineering Aggregates Corporation (Supplies) 61 years; Cass County
- Evansville Surgical Associates Inc. (Health care) 52 years; Vanderburgh County
- Fashion Farm Inc. (Retail) 61 years; Noble County
- Flavors Ice Cream & Deli (Food service) 65 years; Dearborn County
- Fred Smith Store Fixtures Inc. (Manufacturing) 58 years; Harrison County
- Freddy’s Steak House (Food service) 58 years; Lake County
- G and G Hauling & Excavating (Trade) 55 years; Kosciusko County
- Gene Lewis Ford Inc. (Automotive sales) 54 years; Boone County
- Highwater Marine, LLC (Manufacturing) 63 years; Elkhart County
- Green Sign Co. Inc (Manufacturing) 50 years; Decatur County
- Hamilton Center Inc. (Health and human services) 50 years; Vigo County
- Hatfield Pest Control (Trade) 77 years; La Porte County
- Idyl Wyld Roller Palace Inc. (Entertainment) 84 years; Grant County
- Indiana Coated Fabrics (Manufacturing) 54 years; Kosciusko County
- Indiana Technology and Manufacturing Companies (Technology) 66 years; Marshall County
- International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150 (Union) 92 years; Lake County
- Jacobi Oil Service, Inc. (Oil and gas) 67 years; Floyd County
- Jasper County Airport Authority (Transportation) 88 years; Jasper County
- John Cicco’s Menswear, Inc. (Trade) 69 years; Lake County
- John Ley Monument Sales Inc. (Retail) 64 years; Noble County
- Koch Development Corporation (Entertainment) 76 years; Spencer County
- Leeps Supply (Wholesale) 67 years; Lake County
- MC Interiors (Retail/Trade) 71 years; La Porte County
- Modern Trailer Sales (RV sales) 70 years; Madison County
- Mozel Sanders Foundation (Nonprofit) 50 years; Marion County
- Oliver Ford Sales Inc. (Automotive sales & service) 66 years; Marshall County
- The Oral Surgery Group (Health care) 50 years; Allen County
- Parker Service Inc. (Trade) 87 years; Allen County
- Parkside Pharmacy Inc. (Retail) 54 years; Tippecanoe County
- T&R of Griffith Inc. (Automotive repair) 84 years; Lake County
- Powers & Sons Construction Company Inc. (Construction) 54 years; Lake County
- Precision Automotive (Automotive repair and producer) 52 years; Kosciusko County
- R&C Fence Inc. (Trade) 51 years; Allen County
- Ritschard Bros. Inc. (Trade) 74 years; St. Joseph County
- Rothschild Agency Inc. (Insurance) 77 years; Lake County
- Samuelson Insurance Agency Inc. (Insurance) 95 years; Porter County
- Sanders Indiana Hardware Inc. (Retail) 70 years; Porter County
- South Side Barber Shop (Trade) 57 years; Wabash County
- Spencer County Leader (Publishing) 61 years; Dubois County
- State Line Pizza (Food service) 64 years; Lake County
- Streamliner Family Restaurant (Food service) 82 years; Fulton County
- Swager Communications Inc. (Communications tower construction) 69 years; Steuben County
- TRI-CAP (Nonprofit) 55 years; Dubois County
- The Zacher Company (Real estate) 60 years; Allen County
- The Zerbe Firm (Law) 65 years; Dearborn County
- Twin City Electric Co. Inc. (Trade) 53 years; Tippecanoe County
- Walnut Creek Golf Course Inc. (Entertainment) 51 years; Grant County
- Wirco Inc. (Manufacturing) 52 years; Noble County
