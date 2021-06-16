Gov. Holcomb honors long time businesses in Vanderburgh & Dubois Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb has awarded 101 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half Century Business Award.

They are in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.

Three area companies are among the century awards

EEMSCO Inc. in Vanderburgh County has been in business for 100 years.

Ferdinand News in Dubois County has been in business for 115 years.

Also in Dubois County, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has been in business for 119 years.

Several other area companies were honored with half century awards.

“I’m honored to recognize these dedicated, Hoosier business leaders who have created a lasting impact not only on their communities but to the state as a whole,” said Gov. Holcomb. “As we continue to attract new jobs and investment to Indiana, these well-established businesses will set the tone for a Hoosier economy dedicated to hard work, constant improvement and strong community roots. I’m confident these businesses will continue providing great service for the next 100 years and keep Indiana on the path to success for centuries to come.”

The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service.

2021 Century Award honorees:

Alex’s Shoe Hospital (Retail) 102 years; St. Joseph County

Arab Termite and Pest Control Inc. (Trade) 109 years; Marion County

Baker Specialty & Supply Company Inc. (Supplies) 108 years; Cass County

Big C Lumber Co. (Supplies) 100 years; St. Joseph County

Budd The Furnace Man & Sons Inc . (Trade) 100 years; Lake County

Busby Drilling Company Inc. (Utility construction) 119 years; Madison County

Calumet Lumber Inc. (Supplies/Trade) 115 years; Lake County

Cataract General Store (Retail) 161 years; Owen County

Church Church Hittle + Antrim (Law) 141 years; Hamilton County

Cossairt Florist and Greenhouse LLC (Retail) 125 years; Shelby County

Ferdinand News (Publishing) 115 years; Dubois County

Decatur County Farmers Mutual Insurance (Insurance) 143 years; Decatur County

Dunlap Supply (Supplies) 148 years; Ripley County

Edwards Jeweler of New Castle Inc. (Retail) 100 years; Henry County

EEMSCO Inc. (Trade) 100 years; Vanderburgh County

Elkhart Bedding Co. Inc . (Retail) 102 years; Elkhart County

FCN Bank N.A . (Financial services) 120 years; Franklin County

George P. Todd Funeral Home Inc . (Funeral services) 100 years; Rush County

Gibault Children’s Services (Health and human services) 100 years; Vigo County

Goudy Brothers Boiler Co. Inc. (Trade) 104 years; Howard County

Guyer The Mover Inc. (Trade) 100 years; Miami County

Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc . (Retail) 111 years; Lake County

Indiana Oxygen (Gas & welding supplies) 106 years; Marion County

Jay County Fair Association (Hospitality and tourism) 149 years; Jay County

Koney King Restaurant (Food service) 101 years; Lake County

Paige’s Music (Retail) 150 years; Marion County

Performance Plus (Trade) 104 years; Lake County

Shirley Engraving, a division of the Priority Group (Retail) 101 years; Marion County

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company (Financial services) 119 years; Dubois County

Steele’s Barbershop (Trade) 112 years; Lawrence County

Strand Theatre (Entertainment) 131 years; Noble County

Urschel Laboratories Inc. (Food processing) 111 years; Porter County

Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home (Funeral services) 152 years; Elkhart County

2021 Half Century Award honorees :

American Containers (Manufacturing) 56 years; Marshall County

Aspire Indiana Health (Health and human services) 155 years; Hamilton County

Ball Auction & Realty Inc. (Real estate) 52 years; Marshall County

Baptist Children’s Home (Health and human services) 66 years; Porter County

Bardach Awards Inc. (Retail) 52 years; Marion County

Barnes & Thornburg LLP (Law) 95 years; Marion County

Belstra Milling Co . (Livestock retail) 67 years; Jasper County

Biesen Excavating Inc . (Trade) 67 years; Lake County

Boy-Conn Printers (Retail) 58 years; Porter County

Broadway Auto Parts (Retail) 87 years; Lake County

Campagna Academy (Health and human services) 74 years; Lake County

Cardinal Manufacturing Company Inc . (Manufacturing) 64 years; Marion County

CDI Inc. (Construction) 54 years; Vigo County

C&C Iron Inc . (Construction) 56 years; Lake County

C&W Body Shop Inc . (Automotive repair) 52 years; Hancock County

Dari-Dip (Food service) 53 years; Porter County

Decatur Mold (Manufacturing) 55 years; Jennings County

Duncan Supply Co. Inc. (Trade Supplies) 85 years; Marion County

Elliott Optometry (Health care) 51 years; Putnam County

Endeavor Communications (Utility provider) 71 years; Putnam County

Engineering Aggregates Corporation (Supplies) 61 years; Cass County

Evansville Surgical Associates Inc . (Health care) 52 years; Vanderburgh County

Fashion Farm Inc . (Retail) 61 years; Noble County

Flavors Ice Cream & Deli (Food service) 65 years; Dearborn County

Fred Smith Store Fixtures Inc . (Manufacturing) 58 years; Harrison County

Freddy’s Steak House (Food service) 58 years; Lake County

G and G Hauling & Excavating (Trade) 55 years; Kosciusko County

Gene Lewis Ford Inc . (Automotive sales) 54 years; Boone County

Highwater Marine, LLC (Manufacturing) 63 years; Elkhart County

Green Sign Co. Inc (Manufacturing) 50 years; Decatur County

Hamilton Center Inc. (Health and human services) 50 years; Vigo County

Hatfield Pest Control (Trade) 77 years; La Porte County

Idyl Wyld Roller Palace Inc . (Entertainment) 84 years; Grant County

Indiana Coated Fabrics (Manufacturing) 54 years; Kosciusko County

Indiana Technology and Manufacturing Companies (Technology) 66 years; Marshall County

International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150 (Union) 92 years; Lake County

Jacobi Oil Service, Inc. (Oil and gas) 67 years; Floyd County

Jasper County Airport Authority (Transportation) 88 years; Jasper County

John Cicco’s Menswear, Inc. (Trade) 69 years; Lake County

John Ley Monument Sales Inc. (Retail) 64 years; Noble County

Koch Development Corporation (Entertainment) 76 years; Spencer County

Leeps Supply (Wholesale) 67 years; Lake County

MC Interiors (Retail/Trade) 71 years; La Porte County

Modern Trailer Sales (RV sales) 70 years; Madison County

Mozel Sanders Foundation (Nonprofit) 50 years; Marion County

Oliver Ford Sales Inc. (Automotive sales & service) 66 years; Marshall County

The Oral Surgery Group (Health care) 50 years; Allen County

Parker Service Inc . (Trade) 87 years; Allen County

Parkside Pharmacy Inc. (Retail) 54 years; Tippecanoe County

T&R of Griffith Inc. (Automotive repair) 84 years; Lake County

Powers & Sons Construction Company Inc . (Construction) 54 years; Lake County

Precision Automotive (Automotive repair and producer) 52 years; Kosciusko County

R&C Fence Inc . (Trade) 51 years; Allen County

Ritschard Bros. Inc. (Trade) 74 years; St. Joseph County

Rothschild Agency Inc. (Insurance) 77 years; Lake County

Samuelson Insurance Agency Inc . (Insurance) 95 years; Porter County

Sanders Indiana Hardware Inc . (Retail) 70 years; Porter County

South Side Barber Shop (Trade) 57 years; Wabash County

Spencer County Leader (Publishing) 61 years; Dubois County

State Line Pizza (Food service) 64 years; Lake County

Streamliner Family Restaurant (Food service) 82 years; Fulton County

Swager Communications Inc. (Communications tower construction) 69 years; Steuben County

TRI-CAP (Nonprofit) 55 years; Dubois County

The Zacher Company (Real estate) 60 years; Allen County

The Zerbe Firm (Law) 65 years; Dearborn County

Twin City Electric Co. Inc . (Trade) 53 years; Tippecanoe County

Walnut Creek Golf Course Inc. (Entertainment) 51 years; Grant County

Wirco Inc. (Manufacturing) 52 years; Noble County

