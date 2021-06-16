Birthday Club
First responder agencies participate in rescue drills on Ohio River

(WFIE)
By Jessica Costello
Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWBURGH Ind. (WFIE) - If you were near the Ohio River Wednesday, you may have seen several first responder boats practicing rescue drills.

We spoke with police departments, fire departments, the coast guard and many other first responders that came to practice drills on the water and on-shore.

Departments showed up Wednesday morning, and after a quick safety briefing, they put their boats in the water.

They practiced skills like approaching barges, touch-and-goes, active shooter scenarios and man-over-board drills.

They also practiced some on-shore drills, including a barge walk-through.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

