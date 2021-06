Evansville Thunderbolts release home game schedule for upcoming season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts have released their official 2021-22 home game schedule.

The Thunderbolts’ first home game of its second season in the Southern Professional Hockey League will be on Friday, October 22 at the Ford Center.

You can find their full home game schedule below.

Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26 at 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Officials say season tickets are as low as $9 per game. To order your tickets, call 812-422-BOLT.

