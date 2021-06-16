Eddie Montgomery headlining Gibson Co. Fair

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A country music legend is coming to Gibson County next month.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is coming to the Gibson County Fair Friday, July 16, at 8 p.m.

Officials say Montgomery continues to record music and tour after Montgomery Gentry member and co-founder Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash in September 2017.

We’re told the Kentucky native has earned CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY awards and nominations.

Admission to the fair is $7. Grandstand seating for the concert is free, and the beer garden opens at 6:30 p.m.

