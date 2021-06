EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Boonville running back, Devin Mockobee, announced that will continue his football career and education at Purdue.

He decommitted from Navy and is now headed to West Lafayette.

[Previous: Devin Mockobee signs NLI to play at Navy]

He’ll be teaming up with Brady Allen from Gibson Southern.

