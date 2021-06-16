Artist group finishes new mural in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville just got a bit more colorful.

On Wednesday, artists wrapped up their work on a bright new mural.

The mural is located on the corner of the soon-to-open Old National Bank Hub building at Second Street and Main Street.

It was painted by a group called “Often Seen Rarely Spoken.” These artists travel throughout the country painting large murals in various cities.

14 News spoke with one of the artists about the importance of artwork in a place like Evansville.

”I think it’s an important part of establishing identity in a city, as well as giving, you know, the citizens something to have pride in,” one member of the group said. “To really cherish their surroundings, cherish their city and want to contribute and make where they’re at the best it can be.”

This is the group’s second mural in Evansville. They’re heading to Bloomington next for another large-scale project.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.