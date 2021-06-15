Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

WC Handy Blue & Barbecue Festival kicks off Wednesday in Henderson

WC Handy Blue & Barbecue Festival kicks off Wednesday in Henderson
WC Handy Blue & Barbecue Festival kicks off Wednesday in Henderson(wfie)
By William Putt
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The WC Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival is happening Wednesday in Henderson.

Stages, tents and sound equipment are being set up Tuesday along the riverfront. Organizers say it’s become one of the largest free music festivals in the country.

Handy Fest was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so they’re hoping 2021 will be a big success.

”We have people from England and out of the country come over here every year for this festival, so people are ready to get out,” said Kenny Perkins. “And we are going to probably be the first one in the area to have a big festival. Hopefully, can knock it out of the park.”

Local band, “blues 4 u” will be opening Handy Fest at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The festival runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have beneficiary
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
Name released of man recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek
Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Amber Brewer
Judge signs plea deal for woman charged in Evansville murder case

Latest News

Henderson Police Department looking for more officers
Henderson Police Department looking for more officers
Hopkins health officials: COVID outbreak linked to church camp trip
Nobody hurt in Evansville house fire
Nobody hurt in Evansville house fire
Hyatt Place announces opening date
Hyatt Place announces opening date
Alorica closes in Owensboro
Alorica closes in Owensboro