WC Handy Blue & Barbecue Festival kicks off Wednesday in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The WC Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival is happening Wednesday in Henderson.

Stages, tents and sound equipment are being set up Tuesday along the riverfront. Organizers say it’s become one of the largest free music festivals in the country.

Handy Fest was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so they’re hoping 2021 will be a big success.

”We have people from England and out of the country come over here every year for this festival, so people are ready to get out,” said Kenny Perkins. “And we are going to probably be the first one in the area to have a big festival. Hopefully, can knock it out of the park.”

Local band, “blues 4 u” will be opening Handy Fest at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The festival runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.