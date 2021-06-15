USI student creates program to tackle feral cat issue on campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI student Payton Broshears is using what she learned volunteering at the Vanderburgh Humane Society to help control the feral cat population on campus.

“I’m very familiar with the population of cats that end up coming into the humane society,” Broshears said. “Right now there are about 300 to 400 cats, so that happens because cats aren’t neutered or spayed. Doing the TNR program at USI is going to combat that.”

Broshears brought the Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) program to USI and named it Campus Cats.

For support, she partnered with USI administrator, Dr. Sarah Stevens who explained how TNR works.

“The traps that we use are humane traps, none of the cats are injured,” Stevens said. “They go in after food, and the trap shuts on them. We will not be keeping them for long, just long enough to get medical care, recover from the medical care, and then they will be re-released back into the environment where they’ve set up their homes.”

University officials approved Broshears program, allowing them to set up approved feeding and trapping stations around campus.

To put her plan in motion, Broshears partnered with the Feline Fix organization and now receives support from employees and volunteers

“My goal is to just decrease that population while also helping the cats there on campus,” Broshears said. “They go through spouts where they’re injured, and they’re not vaccinated, and with the TNR program, that will also help them.”

Both Broshears and Stevens encouraged cat lovers in the area to consider volunteering.

For more information contact Dr. Stevens at sarah.stevens@usi.edu.

