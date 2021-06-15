Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A suspect is in custody this morning after leading authorities on a manhunt in southern Illinois. Officials say it’s possible he could face even more charges later on.

A public health warning for those living near the plant explosion in Illinois. They’re calling for people to wear masks to avoid toxins as crews still work to tame those flames.

Coffee with a Cop is back. Evansville officers say they’re ready to have their morning Joe and some good conversations with the community.

Evansville’s Lilly King is making a splash in Ohama as she inches closer to her Olympic dreams of returning to Team USA.

