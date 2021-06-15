Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - A suspect is in custody this morning after leading authorities on a manhunt in southern Illinois. Officials say it’s possible he could face even more charges later on.

A public health warning for those living near the plant explosion in Illinois. They’re calling for people to wear masks to avoid toxins as crews still work to tame those flames.

Coffee with a Cop is back. Evansville officers say they’re ready to have their morning Joe and some good conversations with the community.

Evansville’s Lilly King is making a splash in Ohama as she inches closer to her Olympic dreams of returning to Team USA.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have beneficiary
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary
Terry Green
Union Co. Water Rescue Chief arrested for theft of $28K
DNR: Body recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek
University Parkway crash
Crews called to crash involving truck on its side

Latest News

Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville.
Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville
Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville.
Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois