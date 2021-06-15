Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested overnight after a manhunt in southern Illinois.

State police issued a safety bulletin Monday afternoon for a stolen car and an aggravated battery with a gun that happened in White County.

Officials say the car was last seen in the Grayville area, and the suspect was thought to have a shotgun.

Just 15 minutes later, Mt. Carmel Police say they spotted the car and tried to pull it over on North 1400 Boulevard.

Police chased it to a home on Noth 2270 Boulevard.

Authorities say the driver ran.

After a manhunt, the suspect, 27-year-old Ashton Harper of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found by state police in Lawrence County.

He was wanted on a warrant out of Wayne County and faces charges in Mt. Carmel that are related to this incident.

He’s now in Wabash County Jail.

Officials say they expect more charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have beneficiary
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary
Terry Green
Union Co. Water Rescue Chief arrested for theft of $28K
DNR: Body recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek
University Parkway crash
Crews called to crash involving truck on its side

Latest News

Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville.
Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 6/15
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville.
Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois