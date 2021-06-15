Sunny and seasonable through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After four days in the 90s, our temperatures turned more seasonable today with highs in the low to mid 80s under ample sunshine.

Our temperatures will fall back out of the 80s and into the 70s as the sun sets this evening. We will start dipping into the 60s by midnight, then we will eventually bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s by Wednesday morning under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be very similar to today with plenty of sunshine, highs in the low to mid 80s, and a light breeze from the north. Wednesday night will be clear and calm with lows in the upper 50s to near 60°.

We will keep the sunny skies through Thursday, but the high pressure system bringing us all this sunshine will push off to our east, and our wind direction will begin to shift, bringing warmer air up from the south. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

By Friday, our winds will really start to pick up from the south-southwest, and the heat and humidity will both be on the rise. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, but the heat index values will reach into the upper 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, and an isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly in the evening.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible throughout Father’s Day weekend as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest, stalls out, then slides eastward. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

As that cold front moves out, a low pressure system and its associated fronts will move in from the west. That brings us our best chance of rain on Monday. Any remaining rain from that system will then move out Tuesday morning, and our high temperatures will drop back into the low 80s by this time next week.

