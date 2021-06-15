Birthday Club
Solarize Evansville holding informational session Tues. night

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Solarize Evansville is holding an in-person educational session Tuesday night.

Organizers say in 2020, they had to conduct their informational sessions on webinars due to the pandemic.

Now, as cases dwindle and restrictions loosen, Solarize Evansville can once again hold its educational sessions in person.

At these sessions, officials say participants will learn about the benefits of solar, how it works, what it costs and if it would be a good fit for them or their organization.

After the presentation, organizers tell us participants can sign up for free estimates and have access to the Solarize Evansville pricing.

Tuesday night’s session will be held at the new Welborn Community Room in the Fifth Third Bank building on NW 3rd. Street in downtown Evansville.

That in-person session starts at 7 p.m.

You can find more information on Solarize Evansville, here.

