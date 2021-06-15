Birthday Club
RiverValley Behavioral Health starting renovations on Owensboro facility

By Jill Lyman
Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - RiverValley Behavioral Health will host a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the renovation of their 140,000 square foot facility.

It’s located at 1100 Walnut Street in Owensboro.

Officials say the $10 million renovation will include improvements to the existing structure and add space to house expanded programs and services.

The facility, known as “Cigar Factory Complex”, has housed RiverValley Behavioral Health and its affiliated entities since 1997.

The Cigar Factory Complex was originally built in 1892 by The American Tobacco Company as a seven-story warehouse that once held the distinction of the largest wooden building in the world. In 1956, the top five stories were removed from the building.

“We want to provide a therapeutic and inviting atmosphere for our clients and encapsulate our rich history while making room for future expansion.” Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, RiverValley’s President & CEO said. “Throughout the past year, we have seen the increased need for access and accommodations to behavioral healthcare. In the last twelve months, RiverValley added six new services. This renovation became imperative as we worked with our Board, employees and community leaders to eliminate treatment barriers and help more community members.”

RiverValley Behavioral Health currently has more than 27 programs that include in-patient and outpatient services for families impacted by mental health, alcohol and drug addictions and developmental disabilities.

For more information about these programs, please contact 270-689-6879 or TDD- Hearing Impaired at 1-800-769-4920. If you are in crisis and this is a non-medical emergency, please call or text their Crisis Line at 800-433-7291.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

