Resilient Evansville hosting online presentions to help adolescents thrive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A free online presentation is set for Tuesday to help build resilient youth.

Resilient Evansville is hosting Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg for the fourth time Tuesday. Only this visit will be over Zoom.

Dr. Ginsburg specializes in Adolescent Medicine at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is also a Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Organizers say he will deliver two talks, focusing on ways caring adults can help young people flourish, even with the added stress of the pandemic.

The first session is for community professionals who work with youth or parents. That’s from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dr. Ginsburg’s second talk is for parents and community members. That will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

