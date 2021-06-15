Watch: Evansville’s Lilly King races in Olympic trial finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Evansville native and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King takes the pool for her 100-meter breaststroke final Tuesday night, her parents, Mark and Ginny, will be steps away watching in the stands.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville’s Lilly King advances to finals of Team USA Swimming Trials]

Lilly’s parents were in Rio back in 2016, when she won two Olympic gold medals. However, even if all goes as planned in Team USA trials in Omaha, Nebraska, Mark and Ginny will not be able to follow their daughter to Tokyo because of coronavirus restrictions.

Mark and Ginny say that’s okay. It is a sacrifice worth making when it comes to raising a champion.

“People talk about, ‘oh it is so hard to make the Olympic team,’” says Ginny, “and we’re like, ‘well, someone has to make it, so why not you?”

These proud parents were both college athletes themselves, so Lilly gets her competitive spirit honestly.

“She does, both of us,” says Ginny with a smile on her face.

The King’s say to grow up in their household is to grow up a competitor, even when it came to family chores.

“You could say, ‘okay, I don’t think you can do this in five minutes. Why don’t you see if you can do it in five minutes?’” says Mark. “I’ll start the watch - ready, go!”

Of all the competitions growing up, it was the pool that caught Lilly’s attention when she was just seven years old.

“The way she competes,” says Ginny, “she is all or nothing, but she also knows that there are other things in her life and other people. When swimming is over, she’s going to have other things in her life.”

Mark and Ginny admit their role in supporting Lilly reach her swimming dreams has gotten easier over the years.

“It’s gotten a lot easier,” says Ginny. “So we are not physically there, physically driving her to and from. We don’t have to pay for her to go anywhere anymore, which is nice.”

The King’s say one of their proudest moments as Lilly’s parents came when the Hoosier won eight NCAA titles during her time at Indiana University.

She beat out world medalists to do so.

“That was a goal of hers to do that,” says Ginny, “maybe not even when she started. I don’t think that she even knew it was possible when she started.”

Fast forward to 2016 – Lilly King is, quite literally, on top of the world at the Rio Olympics.

For Mom and Dad, it was an out-of-body experience watching their little girl take the stage.

“We can watch random people that we’ve never met before and sob like little babies,” says Ginny. “And here’s Lil getting her medal on the stand. The flags are going up. They are playing the national anthem, and we are looking at each other completing dry-eyed like we have no emotion whatsoever. It was so strange!”

Even though Lilly is still the fastest woman in the world to swim the 100-meter breaststroke, the Olympics this time around will look a little different.

As of now, no international fans or families are allowed in Tokyo, but Mark and Ginny say that’s okay.

“I hate to say it,” says Mark, “it’s another swim meet. It’s just the people who are in the water are really, really good!”

Until Tokyo, Mark and Ginny say they take it one day at a time with their superstar daughter.

“The pressure at trials is way more pressure than there is at the Olympic games, oddly enough,” says Ginny. “Making the Olympic team in the U.S. is tough. She hasn’t been beaten in five years. She has the world record in the 100, but if she doesn’t do it at trials on that night, it doesn’t count.”

Despite that pressure, the King’s say when it comes to Lilly, the more pressure the better.

“We don’t really get nervous when she swims,” says Ginny. “We get more nervous when she is interviewed than we do when she swims. We always kind of know what we’re going to get when she’s in the water.”

“She says whatever,” says Mark, “and sometimes that has to do with swimming, but sometimes it’s just whatever pops in her little head.”

Lilly’s ticket to Tokyo all starts this week in Omaha, where she is competing in both the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke.

“We are very live-in-the-present type of people,” says Ginny. “We don’t really look back and dwell on the past, and we don’t worry about the future. We just focus on where we are right now and what’s happening, and we try to enjoy it as much as we can.”

Lilly’s final race in the 100-meter is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:53 p.m., with her 200-meter preliminary race set for Thursday morning.

NBC will have live coverage of Tuesday’s race starting at 7 p.m. on WFIE.

You can also click here to watch her compete. You have to have a cable or satellite login.

Since they are unable to make the trip to Tokyo, Mark and Ginny say they plan to watch the Olympics from their Evansville home on WFIE.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.