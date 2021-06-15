Birthday Club
Overnight guardrail work planned overnight in Henderson

Traffic Alert
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says guardrail replacement work should start Tuesday night in Henderson County.

It’s on U.S. 41 in the 4-lane section between KY 3522 and KY 2099/Adams Lane.

They say there will be shoulder and lane closures during the work. Crews will be out between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The length of the work depends on weather or other unforeseeable delays.

Drivers should allow extra time.

