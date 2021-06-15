Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Officials: Man pleads guilty to burning dog alive at Henderson Co. Fairgrounds

Bryan Matthews.
Bryan Matthews.(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man suspected of burning a dog alive at the Henderson County Fairgrounds in 2020 pled guilty Tuesday morning, according to officials with Henderson County Animal Control.

[Court documents show more information about arrest in Henderson burned dog case]

In a post on the animal control’s Facebook page, officials say Bryan Matthews pled guilty to cruelty and arson charges.

The dog, whose name was Duke, was found burned in a bathroom at the county fairgrounds on June 7, 2020.

Authorities said the dog had been intentionally burned alive.

The documents show that Matthews’s girlfriend told him he had to get rid of the dog, so he left with Duke and came back without him.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have beneficiary
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
Name released of man recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek
Terry Green
Union Co. Water Rescue Chief arrested for theft of $28K
Amber Brewer
Judge signs plea deal for woman charged in Evansville murder case

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 5 new COVID cases in area counties
EPD death investigation person of interest
EPD looking for person of interest in death investigation
Green River District reports 31 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Solarize Evansville holding informational session Tues. night