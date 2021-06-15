Officials: Man pleads guilty to burning dog alive at Henderson Co. Fairgrounds

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man suspected of burning a dog alive at the Henderson County Fairgrounds in 2020 pled guilty Tuesday morning, according to officials with Henderson County Animal Control.

In a post on the animal control’s Facebook page, officials say Bryan Matthews pled guilty to cruelty and arson charges.

The dog, whose name was Duke, was found burned in a bathroom at the county fairgrounds on June 7, 2020.

Authorities said the dog had been intentionally burned alive.

The documents show that Matthews’s girlfriend told him he had to get rid of the dog, so he left with Duke and came back without him.

