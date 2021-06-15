Birthday Club
New affordable housing development approved for downtown Evansville

Rendering of Bond Street development in downtown Evansville.
Rendering of Bond Street development in downtown Evansville.(MVAH.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new affordable housing development has been approved by the Evansville Redevelopment Commission.

According to officials, an Ohio-based company called MVAH bought the land on Bond Street just off the Llyod, between Third and Fifth streets.

During Tuesday morning’s meeting, they discussed a plan to build a housing complex with 50 to 57 units.

They say this will be a multi-million dollar investment.

The developer says the units will be ideal for families and young professionals, and they hope it will bring more young people downtown.

MVAH says they’ll bid locally for an Indiana-based contractor.

City officials say Evansville paid $475,000 for the land a few years ago. Now, MVAH is paying $500,000 for the land.

The developer says he hopes to begin construction in April of 2022 and hopes to finish around April 2023.

MVAH officials say they’ll start leasing about four months before completion.

