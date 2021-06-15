Midwest Fertilizer moving forward with plans on Posey Co. plant

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - At a county commission meeting Monday morning, CEO of Midwest Fertilizer Les Wright updated the commissioners and the county by letting them know the company is still moving forward with plans to build a nitrogen-based fertilizer plant in Mount Vernon.

When Midwest Fertilizer first announced they’d be setting up the plant, local leaders went to work finding a way to make their small town more accessible to a large company.

What they came up with was the Western Bypass, a highway project that travels around the center of town.

“Initially, that conversation centered around Midwest Fertilizer and how that would impact the community with multiple semis and the traffic that would change,” said Posey County Commission President Heather Allyn.

With the bypass plans unveiled, Wright stopped by to ensure people that their plans are running as well.

“We do hope to get something going in 2022,” Wright said. “It might be a little bit later in 2022, but the project is still going ahead.”

The plans were set back in 2019 by IRS audits of their tax bonds, and in 2020, there was a pandemic.

Wright said they’re sorting out the construction project, which is estimated to bring in around 2,500 part-time jobs.

Once the plant is all said and done, they’ll be hiring around 200 workers to keep the plant running.

“It’s highly technical,” said Wright. “So we’ll need highly technical people to work in it. They’ll have to come from far and wide.”

That means if all goes according to plan, Posey County’s population will start to grow.

That’s something County Commission President Heather Allyn said they’ve been preparing for with improvements to the county’s internet access and sewer systems.

“So with that infrastructure improvement, we’ll be able to hopefully create some residential developments and be able to attract people to our community and see some growth,” she said.

Allyn said the bypass will help support the businesses in Posey County, and they’re planning for Midwest Fertilizer to be a major player in the local economy.

