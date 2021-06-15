Man stabbed in Owensboro
Updated: 47 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a stabbing.
They say it happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a man showed up at the hospital with a stab wound. They say it’s non-life threatening.
Investigators believe he was involved in an altercation in the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue.
Detectives ask anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
