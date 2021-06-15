KYTC officials asking for input on Owensboro Outer Loop
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet want to hear from you.
They’re asking for input on the possible Owensboro Outer Loop.
Officials are holding a virtual meeting Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss that project.
They plan on a 30-minute presentation and will follow it up with a Q and A session.
You can RSVP to that meeting here.
They’ll be hearing from the public until July 2.
