Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

KYTC officials asking for input on Owensboro Outer Loop

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet want to hear from you.

They’re asking for input on the possible Owensboro Outer Loop.

Officials are holding a virtual meeting Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss that project.

They plan on a 30-minute presentation and will follow it up with a Q and A session.

You can RSVP to that meeting here.

They’ll be hearing from the public until July 2.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have beneficiary
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary
DNR: Body recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek
Terry Green
Union Co. Water Rescue Chief arrested for theft of $28K
University Parkway crash
Crews called to crash involving truck on its side

Latest News

Section of Broadway Ave. to close Tuesday
Paving project to start Tues. on US 60 in Henderson Co.
Paving project to start Tues. on US 60 in Henderson Co.
KYTC officials asking for input on Owensboro Outer Loop.
KYTC officials asking for input on Owensboro Outer Loop
Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville.
Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville