KYTC officials asking for input on Owensboro Outer Loop.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet want to hear from you.

They’re asking for input on the possible Owensboro Outer Loop.

Officials are holding a virtual meeting Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss that project.

They plan on a 30-minute presentation and will follow it up with a Q and A session.

You can RSVP to that meeting here.

They’ll be hearing from the public until July 2.

