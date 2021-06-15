Birthday Club
Ind. reports 5 new COVID cases in area counties

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 33 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 240 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 749,835 confirmed cases and 13,332 deaths.

The map shows, two new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Vanderburgh, Perry, and Pike Counties, and zero new cases in Dubois, Warrick, Posey, and Spencer Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,544 cases, 400 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,211 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,854 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,870 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,737 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,442 cases, 93 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,342 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,381 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

