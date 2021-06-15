Hopkins health officials: COVID outbreak linked to church camp trip

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak associated with a recent church camp trip, that has now spread to a high school football team also.

Officials say if your child has been on this church camp trip, they will be contacting you to quarantine them.

They say if your child has any of these symptoms, please have them tested for COVID-19:

• allergy symptoms

• headache

• fatigue or weakness

• loss of taste or smell

• fever

• cough

• sore throat

• sinus infection

• vomiting or diarrhea

Experts say symptoms vary greatly, and many do not have a fever.

Officials say there are eight positive teenagers from this event with many more quarantined and exposed.

