Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hopkins health officials: COVID outbreak linked to church camp trip

By Jill Lyman
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak associated with a recent church camp trip, that has now spread to a high school football team also.

Officials say if your child has been on this church camp trip, they will be contacting you to quarantine them.

They say if your child has any of these symptoms, please have them tested for COVID-19:

• allergy symptoms

• headache

• fatigue or weakness

• loss of taste or smell

• fever

• cough

• sore throat

• sinus infection

• vomiting or diarrhea

Experts say symptoms vary greatly, and many do not have a fever.

Officials say there are eight positive teenagers from this event with many more quarantined and exposed.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have beneficiary
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
Name released of man recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek
Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Amber Brewer
Judge signs plea deal for woman charged in Evansville murder case

Latest News

Henderson Police Department looking for more officers
Henderson Police Department looking for more officers
Nobody hurt in Evansville house fire
Nobody hurt in Evansville house fire
Hyatt Place announces opening date
Hyatt Place announces opening date
Alorica closes in Owensboro
Alorica closes in Owensboro