Henderson Police Department looking for more officers
By Lesya Feinstein
Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department needs more officers.

Officers say they’ve had a lower number of applicants than they need.

”Our numbers have been down through the past three or four years,” said Deputy Chief Sean McKinney. “They seem to be trending down every year, which is a problem for us.”

McKinney says though applicant numbers are down, they’ve made six new recent hires.

He says they’ve come at a good time because other officers are having to pull extra weight.

“As our work force gets leaner, we obviously have to take on more duties, so we do have a lot of officers that step up and do details they didn’t used to do,” McKinney said.

McKinney says lack of officers also comes from a large number of those that recently retired.

He says people don’t look at law enforcement now the way they used to.

“Law enforcement is not as popular as it once was,” shared McKinney. “I think some of the things that have happened in the larger cities in our country have people looking at law enforcement differently, but what I would say to that is there’s still a lot of us out here that are in the business for the right thing, and 90 percent of what we do is service-related.”

HPD offers incentives like new equipment and higher pay for certain shifts.

In July, they will be hiring for more officers and for other specialty positions, like EMT and hostage negotiations.

You can apply on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

