Green River District reports 31 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Since Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those new cases, 13 were in Daviess County, seven in Union County, six in Webster County, four in Henderson County and one new case came out of McLean County.

Officials say a previously reported Ohio County case was determined not to meet the confirmed case definition.

No new deaths were reported since Friday.

Out of the 22,551 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, health officials say 20,314 people recovered.

The Hopkins County Health Department has reported 22 new cases over the last week and no new deaths. They have recorded a total of 4,471 cases to date. Official say out of those, 4,287 people have recovered.

Hopkins County currently has 36 active cases.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 10,700 cases, 189 deaths, 41.33% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,036 cases, 66 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 4,471 cases, 148 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 2,547 cases, 56 deaths, 29.27% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 4,820 cases, 82 deaths, 32.02% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,356 cases, 21 deaths, 30.19% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 887 cases, 28 deaths, 35.77% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,380 cases, 15 deaths, 26.02% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 861 cases, 16 deaths, 42.48% vaccinated

