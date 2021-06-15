Birthday Club
Gibson Co. business sustains damage after weekend storm(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A historic building in Gibson County sustained damage after a storm rolled through over the weekend.

Part of the brick wall at Holders Furniture in Owensville was ripped away from the structure.

“Well, have to get some contractors in here to do some work and get it put back, try to match it up the best we can and just get it to looking good again,” said Monte Lamey, an owner of Holders Furniture.

Owner Lamey tells us surprisingly, their damage is only cosmetic.

