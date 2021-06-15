Birthday Club
Evansville Flag Project announces early end to voting

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Flag Project officials announced voting for the flag has ended effective immediately.

The community voting was previously scheduled to end on June 30.

[Previous: Voting underway for new Evansville flag]

Organizers of the Evansville Flag Project say were advised that the flag designs were not supported by the City of Evansville.

They say they were advised to pause the current process until further notice.

Evansville Flag Project officials say their goal was to have a flag adopted for the city and for its citizens to love and support each other.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

