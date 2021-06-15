Birthday Club
EPD looking for person of interest in death investigation

By Jill Lyman
Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are asking for help to identify a person of interest in a death investigation

Police say they were called to the hospital around 5 a.m. Tuesday after a man dropped off a woman.

They say the woman was unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

After attempting CPR for approximately five minutes, ER doctors called her death.

Police say the man told hospital staff that he saw the woman walking. He said she looked like she needed help, so he took her to the hospital.

They say he told them he didn’t know the woman, and he was gone when officers arrived.

Police are trying identify him so they can interview him.

They say he was driving a 1998-2002 Toyota Corolla that is either black or a dark color with clear coat damage on the trunk.

Police say, at this time, he is not considered a suspect, just a person of interest.

An autopsy scheduled. The woman’s identity and manner of death has not yet been released.

EPD death investigation person of interest
EPD death investigation person of interest(Evansville Police)
