EPD buys new mower for teen after reported theft

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers with the Evansville Police Department gifted a 14-year-old a lawn mower after responding to a theft report.

We’re told that the lawn mower was a birthday gift to the teen, but now it’s gone.

After learning the teen mows the elderly’s lawn for free, police say the officers gathered contributions from west sector officers, ran to Lowe’s and purchased a new mower and gas can for the teen.

