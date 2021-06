EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The new Hyatt Place in downtown Evansville has announced their opening date.

They say there is a ribbon cutting planned June 23.

As we reported, the officials with new hotel at 202 S.E. 2nd Street said they were set to open this month.

The hotel was previously supposed to open in 2018.

It’s an $18 million project.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.