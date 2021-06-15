DNR: Body recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers say they are investigating a boating accident that happened Sunday, leaving a Warrick County man dead.

Officials say the accident happened south of County Road 1060 North on Little Pigeon Creek, which borders Spencer and Warrick counties.

According to officials, the victim and a friend were kayaking when they came upon a logjam. Before being able to get to the shore, officials say the victim tipped his kayak and went underwater.

We’re told the other kayaker tried to rescue the man.

On Monday afternoon, officials say the victim was recovered by Indiana Conservation Officers just downstream from where he was last seen.

DNR says the man was not wearing a life jacket.

According to a press release, the incident is still under investigation and a cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The victim’s name will be released after family notification has been made.

