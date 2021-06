EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a working fire on East Missouri Street in Evansville.

The call came in around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday.

This is in the section of East Missouri between Main and Elsas.

Authorities say the fire is now out.

They say no one was hurt.

House fire on E.

Missouri. @EvansvilleFD here and has fire out. Fire on back part of house in the ceiling. Investigator on scene. No injuries. @14News pic.twitter.com/dKVwpmSHhY — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.