Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.

Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.(wfie)
By Makayla Neukam and Evan Gorman
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a mobile home in Vanderburgh County Monday evening.

According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, the individuals were found in a mobile home on Rockford Drive near Asbury. Lockyear says there was no air conditioning inside the home, and foul play isn’t suspected.

We’re told their autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says it was a man and woman in their 70s. They also say a dead dog and a couple of living dogs were also found in the home.

We’ll continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have beneficiary
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
Name released of man recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek
Ashton Harper.
Suspect arrested after manhunt in southern Illinois
Amber Brewer
Judge signs plea deal for woman charged in Evansville murder case

Latest News

Henderson Police Department looking for more officers
Henderson Police Department looking for more officers
Hopkins health officials: COVID outbreak linked to church camp trip
Nobody hurt in Evansville house fire
Nobody hurt in Evansville house fire
Hyatt Place announces opening date
Hyatt Place announces opening date
Alorica closes in Owensboro
Alorica closes in Owensboro