Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a mobile home in Vanderburgh County Monday evening.

According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, the individuals were found in a mobile home on Rockford Drive near Asbury. Lockyear says there was no air conditioning inside the home, and foul play isn’t suspected.

We’re told their autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says it was a man and woman in their 70s. They also say a dead dog and a couple of living dogs were also found in the home.

