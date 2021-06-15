Cooler, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A second and more robust cold front will punch out the heat and humidity that yielded the hottest 4-day stretch of the year filled with temps in the low to mid-90s. Clear and cool this morning as lows drop into the lower 60s. Sunny, cooler, and less humid this afternoon as highs descend into the lower 80s to mid-80s.

Wednesday morning, clear and cool with temps in the lower 60s. Mostly sunny as high temps remain in the lower 80s to mid-80s.

