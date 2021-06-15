Community collaboration comes together for area children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new concept is providing programming and mentorship for local kids over the summer months. The “Opportunity Academy” was developed through conversations involving city council members Alex Burton and Ben Trockman.

School may be out for the summer, but the learning does not stop. This is a chance for those children to see a little bit of life outside of the classroom. They will also make memories along the way.

The first-year program was presented to the Evansville City Council Monday evening. It is a six-week summer academic for middle school students, which is hosted by non-profit Young and Established in partnership with the YMCA, Junior Achievement and Old National Bank.

”Being able to be confident prior to entering high school with knowing what you want to do in your future or understanding who out in the community will support you, or what jobs are available or who your teachers are, that’s why summer programs are important,” Councilman Ben Trockman explained.

Two days a week, on Tuesday and Thursday, students will follow the JA curriculum and listen to guest speakers such as community leaders and entrepreneurs.

Friday is flexible. It may include a fun day with golf lessons or jumping in a trampoline park. There may also be field trips to employers like the local Carpenters Union.

”It’s great to have them exposed to the opportunity, or the thought of joining the building trades,” Council President Ron Beane expressed. “It’s a great living and not everybody is made for college, so I think that is fantastic.”

The program is geared for disadvantaged youth to better prepare them for their futures.

So far, leaders say they have not found a way to get the city involved from a financial standpoint.

There is a little more room on the roster. Click here to learn more.

