Coffee with a Cop returns in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coffee with a Cop is back Tuesday in Evansville after the pandemic put it on hiatus.

Officers will be at the Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday morning for this week’s Coffee with a Cop.

The program has been going on since 2013.

They were the fourth agency in the world to start this program.

However, it was canceled with everything else in 2020.

Today you can come in and grab a coffee and just have some good open and honest conversations with Evansville police officers.

EPD hopes people will take advantage of a program they’ve seen have great benefits over the years.

“We understand there’s going to be hard conversations sometimes,” said Officer Taylor Merriss, EPD’s Special Projects Coordinator. “We understand that people will come here and thank us for our jobs, and there’s everything in between that. So we are welcome to any conversation that we can have with people.”

They hold this event at Donut Bank and Chick-fil-A locations every third Tuesday of the month from 7 to 9 a.m.

Here is a list of locations and dates for Coffee With a Cop for the rest of the year.

Tuesday, July 20 at the Donut Bank on Washington Avenue

Tuesday, August 17 at the Donut Bank on St. Joe Avenue

Tuesday, September 21 at the Chick-fil-A on Cross Pointe

Wednesday, October 6 at the Donut Bank on St. Joe Avenue

Tuesday, November 16 at the Chick-fil-A on Cross Pointe

Tuesday, December 21 at the Donut Bank on Lincoln Avenue

