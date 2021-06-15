Birthday Club
Alorica shuts down in Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The company Alorica has shut down in Owensboro.

The mayor tells us it happened some weeks ago.

He says the pandemic and trouble keeping employees are to blame.

Back in 2016, Alorica announced plans to create more than 800 jobs in Owensboro.

It’s not clear exactly how many employees they had at the time of the closure. There is no WARN notice filed with the state.

The building for the customer service call center opened in 2017 on Frederica Street.

Alorica worked out of three of the five floors.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

