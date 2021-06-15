Birthday Club
$1 million approved to get ball rolling on Madisonville sports complex

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton says city council and the tourism advisory board has approved $1 million for the planned sports complex.

He says the city just wanted some money to get the project moving, without having to borrow too much to get started.

Mayor Cotton says they hope to get dirt moving in the next two to three months.

They are waiting on architects to work up site plans.

As we reported, the project had been held up by the pandemic.

In January 2020, city council voted to enter a purchase agreement to buy the land.

It’s more than 22 acres in the Midtown Commons area. Buying the property was $800,000.

The facility would be used mainly for indoor sports, but would also include outdoor sports.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

