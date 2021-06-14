Birthday Club
Victim shows up at hospital with 2 gunshot wounds, police investigating

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a shooting after they were called to the hospital for a gunshot victim.

They responded to the hospital around 11:30 Sunday for a victim the had two gunshot wounds.

Officers say they believe the shooting happened in the area of West Fourth Street near Frederica Street.

They say the victim was a passenger in a car when the shooting happened.

According to officials, the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

If you know anything about this incident, detectives ask that you call them at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

