Victim shows up at hospital with 2 gunshot wounds, police investigating

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a shooting after they were called to the hospital for a gunshot victim.

They responded to the hospital around 11:30 Sunday for a victim the had two gunshot wounds.

Officers say they believe the shooting happened in the area of West Fourth Street near Frederica Street.

They say the victim was a passenger in a car when the shooting happened.

According to officials, the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

If you know anything about this incident, detectives ask that you call them at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.