Union, Henderson Co. Schools lift mask-wearing requirements

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Public schools in Union and Henderson Counties both declared that students and staff will be no longer required to wear masks.

Union County Public Schools made the announcement Sunday on the district’s Facebook page, stating the decision was made after Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

District leaders also cited the Kentucky Department of Education’s ruling to rescind the Healthy at Schools guidance as another reason behind the decision.

Social distancing guidelines have also been lifted.

School administrators say anyone who prefers to wear a mask is still free to do so.

Henderson County Schools also released the following statement on its social media platforms:

The Kentucky Department of Education on June 11th rescinded its flagship COVID-19 guidance document, “Guidance and Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools (K-12),” commonly known as Healthy at School.

Therefore the use of cloth face coverings and social distancing measures are no longer mandated in school.

Individuals who choose to wear a mask as a matter of personal preference or comfort are allowed to continue to do so.

We will continue to maintain a safe and clean environment for our students and staff but as of Monday, June 14th masks are no longer required for students and staff.

