Union Co. Water Rescue Chief arrested for theft of $28K

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are accusing a leader in Union County of stealing taxpayer money.

Terry Green, who just turned 57 Sunday, was arrested late Monday morning.

He was the Chief of the Union County Water Rescue, a volunteer agency that received funds from fiscal court.

Over an eight year period, the Union County Sheriff’s Office believes he stole more $28,000. They say just under $13,000 of that was cash withdrawals.

Green is accused of using the water rescue debit card on personal items such as groceries. Officials say they have a paper trail leading to Wal-Mart, Tractor Supply, Rural King, and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Detectives say the investigation started with a theft of gravel. They say the county is putting new gravel down on Mt Vernon Road, and Green scooped up some of it for his personal property.

