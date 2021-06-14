Birthday Club
Posey Co. Commissioner honored for efforts in Western Bypass project(wfie)
By Brady Williams
Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The unveiling of the Western Bypass has many local leaders celebrating years of hard work. However, they’re also celebrating a county commissioner who they say has put in more time than anyone to see it through.

Carl Schmitz was recognized by his peers for his efforts to bring the Western Bypass to the county.

Schmitz says he’s been passionate about the project because he believes it will be a major boost to the city. He hopes the bypass will bring new businesses, jobs and people to the county he loves.

The award was just icing on the cake for him.

“Actually, there’s a lot of other people who are just as deserving to receive it as I am. We’ve worked on it a long time, it’s been a long time coming, and we’re just glad to see it moving forward,” shared Schmitz.

Schmitz says he’s committed to helping Posey County develop into a strong economic center.

