Plea deal filed in Spencer Co. murder case

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A plea deal has been reached for the young man arrested after a 2020 shooting death in Rockport.

Joseph Petry, who was 19 at the time, was charged with murder in the shooting 18-year-old Zane Lee.

Court records show the plea was filed Friday, but it doesn’t show the terms of the agreement.

The court reporter was not available, and we have messages out to the prosecutor’s office.

Records still show July 26 as the trial date, but we’re told sentencing is now July 28.

The shooting happened in February 2020 in the area of Seminary and South 9th Street.

Authorities say Petry was hitting a woman and Lee stepped in. They say Petry began firing shots, and Lee was hit as he tried to run away.

