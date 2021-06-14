Plans expected to be unveiled for Western Bypass in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It’s an exciting day in Posey County. After years of planning, we’ll get to see plans for the Western Bypass Monday morning.

This is all part of the Posey County Transportation Plan, and it will construct the west leg of the William Keck Bypass around Mount Vernon.

Earlier in 2020, we spoke with the project development director for American Structurepoint. They are the ones heading the project.

They told us their main goal with the Western Bypass is to make a loop around the city of Mount Vernon in order to get the trucks away from the downtown and residential areas.

City leaders tell us they are excited about what the Western Bypass will bring to their communities as well.

The plans are expected to be revealed at the Hovey House at 9 a.m.

